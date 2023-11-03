Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Target by 465.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $111.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.95. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

