Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

