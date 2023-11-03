Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $213.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $216.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TT. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

