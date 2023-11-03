Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.84%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

