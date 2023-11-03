Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

