Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 324,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

