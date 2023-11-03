Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 37.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 731.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $245.38 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.35 and its 200 day moving average is $252.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

