Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $230.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

