Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

