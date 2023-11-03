Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.96.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $818.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $822.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $781.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

