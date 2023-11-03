Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

