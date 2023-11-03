Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $653,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

