Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $673,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.