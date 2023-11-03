Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE NOW opened at $599.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.25 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $568.01 and a 200 day moving average of $544.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

