Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $263.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.55 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

