Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

