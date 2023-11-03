Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $281.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.50 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

