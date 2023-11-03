Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,480,000 after buying an additional 2,624,719 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.