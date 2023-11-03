Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.58.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.