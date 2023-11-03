Arista Networks’ (ANET) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,655. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

