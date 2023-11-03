Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $220.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $185.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.40.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,440 shares of company stock worth $24,991,655 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

