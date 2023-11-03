Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.40.

Arista Networks stock opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,440 shares of company stock worth $24,991,655 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

