Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Astronics by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Astronics by 1,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Astronics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Astronics Trading Up 3.7 %

ATRO opened at $15.84 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $515.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

