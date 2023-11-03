ATB Capital Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$40.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOA. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.50%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
