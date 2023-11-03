ATB Capital Trims Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Target Price to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.83.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$38.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$35.11 and a 52 week high of C$50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.60.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.4292035 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.