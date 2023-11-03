Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATH. TD Securities set a C$4.50 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins lowered Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$4.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.11. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

