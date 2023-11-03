Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $419.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $354.81 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

