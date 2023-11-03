Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,712 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.3 %

ECL stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

