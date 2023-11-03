Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 103,376 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,376 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

IFN stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

