Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 643 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $218.61 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.14.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

