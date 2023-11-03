Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 7,204 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,738,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,307,000 after acquiring an additional 472,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 311,196 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.19.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

