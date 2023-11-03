Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $148.96 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

