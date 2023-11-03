Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,572,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,923,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $132.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.16. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

