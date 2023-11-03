Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.354 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -322.72%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

