Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.