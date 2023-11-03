Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 201,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,472,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $20.94 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

