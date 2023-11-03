Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

