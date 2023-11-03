Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,242 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $17.98 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,043 shares of company stock worth $9,317,336. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

