Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFXF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 612.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 79,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 930,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 142,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $16.33 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

