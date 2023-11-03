Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 171,482 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,495 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,482 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

