Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,101 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 118.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 71,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PECO. Compass Point raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $36.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.