Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 36,321 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,321 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

