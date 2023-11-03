Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,227 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 43,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 170,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CFO opened at $57.31 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.