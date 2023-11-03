Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 518.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,521 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $54.58 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.