Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,944,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,869,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $255.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $217.70 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.