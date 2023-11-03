Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.2 %

ITW stock opened at $231.71 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.04 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.