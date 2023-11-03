Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,444,550,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $258.60 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.90 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

