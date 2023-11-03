Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE VLO opened at $128.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

