Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 6.3 %

ZTS stock opened at $160.91 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.63.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

