Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,691 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $13.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

